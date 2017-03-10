Wade Davis' history comforts Cubs manager Joe Maddon
It was only three springs ago that the Chicago Cubs witnessed Jose Veras eroding from their closer to being released only two months into the 2014 season. That scenario doesn't exist this spring with Wade Davis and his 19.64 ERA, based largely on manager Joe Maddon 's history with Davis dating to their days with the Tampa Bay Rays .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC