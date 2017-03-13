Twins 9, Rays 4: Justin Haley a little shaky in first spring start
The Twins were able to get nine runs on twelve hits and some decent pitching today as they cruised to their eleventh win of the spring . Rule 5 draft pick Justin Haley , making his case for the fifth spot in the rotation, started the game and didn't exactly look spectacular over his two innings of work.
