Top Rays prospects headed to Durham Bulls
Willy Adames batted ninth in the Tampa Bay Rays lineup for their Thursday exhibition game with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Before that begins in earnest, however, the plan is for Adames to be a fixture for the Durham Bulls when they open their Triple-A International League baseball season under third-year manager Jared Sandberg at Gwinnett on April 6. Rated as the top prospect in the Rays organization by mlb.com -- and the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC