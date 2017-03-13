Team USA tops Venezuela with late comeback

Drew Smyly led a strong effort from the pitching staff, and Adam Jones and Eric Hosmer hit eighth-inning home runs to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over Venezuela in each team's first game in Pool F play. Trailing 2-1 through seven, Jones led off the eighth with a home run to left-center field off Hector Rondon to tie the game.

