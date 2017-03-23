Tampa Bay Rays: Top Choice Unavailabl...

Tampa Bay Rays: Top Choice Unavailable, Search Goes On for New Stadium

When you do not succeed at first, you try, and try again and the Tampa Bay Rays will need to do just that in their search for a new stadium site. The hopes of finding a site to build a new stadium took a bit of hit as Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg, who was in town to watch his Rays host the Yankees at Charlotte Sports Park told reporters prior to the game that their top choice and possibly their second for a new stadium site was not available .

