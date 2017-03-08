Tampa Bay Rays: Spring Training News and Notes
One-third through the Grapefruit League schedule, the Tampa Bay Rays continue to evaluate their personnel as the competition heats up. As the World Baseball Classic is about to get underway, the Tampa Bay Rays said so-long to pitchers Chris Archer , Alex Colome and Jose Alvarado as they left to join their respective teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rayhawk Review.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC