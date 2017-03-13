Tampa Bay Rays spring training game twenty against the Boston Red Sox
The Rays came away victorious in both of their split-squad games yesterday afternoon to improve their record this spring to 9-9-1. Blake Snell was supposed to go five innings, but only lasted two outs into the third thanks to five walks.
