Tampa Bay Rays spring training game seven lineups against the Boston Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies engaged in an epic game yesterday afternoon in Port Charlotte. The two teams battled back and forth, knowing in the end that there could only be one victor! Except that this is spring training and dumb things can happen, like the game ending in a tie after nine innings, so now the Rays record in the Grapefruit League is 4-1-1.

