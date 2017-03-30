Tampa Bay Rays spring training game five lineups against the Minnesota Twins
Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Rays powered by two long balls courtesy of potential leadoff man Corey Dickerson and Opening Day roster hopeful Shane Peterson, defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-2 to improve their record on the spring to 3-1. Blake Snell made his spring debut, tossing two innings, yielding a run on four hits, striking out and walking none.
