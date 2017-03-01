Stroman strong in final start before WBC
The Toronto right-hander allowed his lone spring training run during a 2 2/3-inning outing Sunday in the Blue Jays' 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Stroman, coming off two perfect innings against Pittsburgh on Feb. 27, allowed four hits and had three strikeouts.
