Statcast: The Rays had the best outfield defense in 2016
Statcast has been expanding its influence when it comes to defensive metrics, introducing catch probabilities and star-rankings for difficulty this year. It comes as no surprise that Kevin Kiermaier, a prodigious outfield defender and the best in baseball, ranks at the top in these categories, but he's not alone in his talent.
