Spring training 2017: Rickie Weeks has earned his place on the Rays roster

When the Rays signed Rickie Weeks to a minor league deal this offseason, they were hoping he could provide stability next to left-handed hitting Logan Morrison at first base, returning the veteran to the infield after an awkward season in the outfield with the Diamondbacks. Weeks is coming off a fairly productive 2016 season in which he hit .239/.327/.450 while accruing 102 wRC+ with nine home runs and 27 RBI's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DRays Bay.