Souza, Rays go on offensive vs. Orioles
In his first appearance of the spring, Zach Britton pitched in relief of Wade Miley and allowed two runs in the fourth inning of the Orioles' 9-6 loss to a Rays split-squad on Tuesday. Joey Rickard hit the first of Baltimore's three homers; Steven Souza Jr. plated three runs for Tampa Bay.
