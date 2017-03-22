Souza homers as Cobb fans five in start

Catcher Jacob Stallings launched a game-tying homer in the eighth inning and Gift Ngoepe hit a walk-off single in the ninth, leading the Pirates to a 5-4 win over the Rays on Tuesday afternoon at LECOM Park. John Jaso , a former Ray, gave the Pirates an early lead with a two-run homer over the boardwalk beyond the right-field fence.

