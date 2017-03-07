Sorry, Chris Carter, scorned Rays look like the better choice

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames , center, is congratulate by coach Tom Foley, left, as teammate Tampa Bay Rays catcher Michael McKenry looks on after Adames hit a solo homer in the fifth inning of a spring training game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, March 07, 2017 in Tampa. CHRIS URSO TAMPA - The Rays wanted to sign slugging 1B/DH Chris Carter this winter, but he didn't want them, opting to join the Yankees instead.

