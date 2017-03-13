Sam Travis, Boston Red Sox prospect, ...

Sam Travis, Boston Red Sox prospect, bashes third homer of spring training; Kyle Kendrick dominates

Sam Travis went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in the Boston Red Sox's 3-3 Grapefruit League tie with the Tampa Bay Rays today. The first base prospect homered in the sixth inning against left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno who has posted a 3.81 ERA in 192 career major league outings.

