Roark, Stroman lined up for Team USA
Team USA gained some clarity into its pitching situation for the World Baseball Classic semifinals, which it advanced to with a dramatic 6-3 win over the Dominican Republic on Saturday. Nationals righty Tanner Roark has been told he will start for the United States on Tuesday against Japan at Dodger Stadium, according to MLB Network's Ken Rosenthal.
