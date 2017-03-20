Roark ready for most important start of career
Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark is starting what he said is the most important game of his career on Tuesday night, for Team USA against Japan in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium. The winner will play Monday night's victor -- Puerto Rico or the Netherlands -- on Wednesday in the championship game.
