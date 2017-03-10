Rays' Taylor Guerrieri gets stitches after hitting head on bathtub
Prospect RHP Taylor Guerrieri had the most adventurous day of any of the Rays on Saturday and he didn't even play. Guerrieri needed stitches to close a cut near his right eyebrow after hitting his head on the bathtub of his rental home.
