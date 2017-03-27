Rays send 7 to Minors, clearing up catcher competition
The Rays optioned three players and reassigned four on Wednesday, and they told catcher Jesus Sucre he will make the team. Catchers Luke Maile and Curt Casali highlighted the players optioned to Minor League camp, along with right-hander Ryan Garton .
