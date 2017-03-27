Rays' risk assessment: Backgrounding Derek Norris
Sitting in front of his locker during his first day as a Ray on Saturday, Derek Norris pointed to the iPad sitting atop a travel bag as a key tool in his challenging task, learning an entire new pitching staff with just a week until the season opener. The iPad was already loaded with videos of the Rays pitchers, plus Norris also has the personal memory of facing a half dozen of them during his time with Oakland and San Diego, and others he'd seen throw live along the way, to help him with what will be daily lessons and nightly homework.
