Rays report: Cobb on hill vs. Blue Jays in Dunedin, 1:07

The Rays open the first of a two-game Tampa Bay area swing this afternoon when they face the Blue Jays in Dunedin at 1:07, then play Tuesday in Tampa against the Yankees. RHP Alex Cobb, who had a solid spring debut last week, will be on the mound for the Rays, continuing his prep for his first fuill season since 2015 Tommy John elbow surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.