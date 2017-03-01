Rays report: Cobb on hill vs. Blue Jays in Dunedin, 1:07
The Rays open the first of a two-game Tampa Bay area swing this afternoon when they face the Blue Jays in Dunedin at 1:07, then play Tuesday in Tampa against the Yankees. RHP Alex Cobb, who had a solid spring debut last week, will be on the mound for the Rays, continuing his prep for his first fuill season since 2015 Tommy John elbow surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC