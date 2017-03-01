Rays report: Cobb on hill vs. Blue Ja...

Rays report: Cobb on hill vs. Blue Jays in Dunedin, 1:07

7 hrs ago

The Rays open the first of a two-game Tampa Bay area swing this afternoon when they face the Blue Jays in Dunedin at 1:07, then play Tuesday in Tampa against the Yankees. RHP Alex Cobb, who had a solid spring debut last week, will be on the mound for the Rays, continuing his prep for his first fuill season since 2015 Tommy John elbow surgery.

