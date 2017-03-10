Rays report: Archer in last pre-WBC g...

Rays report: Archer in last pre-WBC game, vs. O's at 1:05

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

UPDATE, 8:40: Actually the Rays lineup has several changes, with 3B Evan Longoria out today but planning to play Sunday in Dunedin. Here is new lineup: Franklin 2b, Sucre c, Souza DH, McCarthy LF, Robertson ss, McKenry 1b, Varona cf, Peterson RF, Hager 3b, Archer p DEVELOPING: Chris Archer will be on the mound today in his last start before joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic when the Rays take on the Orioles in Port Charlotte at 1:05.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC