Rays report: Archer in last pre-WBC game, vs. O's at 1:05
UPDATE, 8:40: Actually the Rays lineup has several changes, with 3B Evan Longoria out today but planning to play Sunday in Dunedin. Here is new lineup: Franklin 2b, Sucre c, Souza DH, McCarthy LF, Robertson ss, McKenry 1b, Varona cf, Peterson RF, Hager 3b, Archer p DEVELOPING: Chris Archer will be on the mound today in his last start before joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic when the Rays take on the Orioles in Port Charlotte at 1:05.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC