Rays pitchers perfect into eighth vs. Phils
Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff had a strong showing against the Rays on Sunday afternoon, going six innings and allowing two runs on four hits and no walks with nine strikeouts. But, his offense did him no favors, as four Rays pitchers combined to keep the Phillies off the bases until Tommy Joseph 's one-out double in the eighth, on the way to an 8-0 Rays win.
