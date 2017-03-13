Rays, Kevin Kiermaier agree to $50 million extension
The Rays and Kevin Kiermaier are working on a long-term deal that could keep the Gold Glove centerfielder under team control for at least six more years and be worth more than $50 million, the Tampa Bay Times has learned. Neither Rays officials, Kiermaier nor his representatives at Reynolds Sports Management would comment Tuesday night on the specifics.
