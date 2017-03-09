Rays' Kevin Cash will cringe through ...

Rays' Kevin Cash will cringe through Chris Archer's WBC work. Should you?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tampa Bay Online

There he was again Tuesday, suggesting during a Team USA media event in Fort Myers that the World Baseball Classic is more than a sporting event but a potential panacea for the vast current political unrest. "Given the timing and the circumstances of our country, I think it's a great opportunity for us, temporarily, to show we are united, regardless of the turmoil and things going on here and other places in the world," Archer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,515 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC