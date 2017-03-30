Rays journal: Tim Beckham has good ou...

Rays journal: Tim Beckham has good outfield debut

Take away one line drive that reached the wall and put Rays LF Tim Beckham in no-man's land Wednesday and it was a pretty good debut in the outfield for the former infielder. Beckham was caught between jumping for a line drive by Phillies DH Aaron Altherr in the fourth inning and playing the carom off the wall.

