Rays journal: Tim Beckham has good outfield debut
Take away one line drive that reached the wall and put Rays LF Tim Beckham in no-man's land Wednesday and it was a pretty good debut in the outfield for the former infielder. Beckham was caught between jumping for a line drive by Phillies DH Aaron Altherr in the fourth inning and playing the carom off the wall.
