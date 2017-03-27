Rays journal: New catcher Derek Norri...

Rays journal: New catcher Derek Norris working fast to get to know pitchers

17 hrs ago

Newly acquired C Derek Norris dialed up his crash course Tuesday on Rays Pitching 101 against the Twins, when he put down his iPad and saw them throw live from behind the plate. Norris caught the first seven innings and worked with RHPs Chris Archer , Danny Farquhar , Chase Whitley and Austin Pruitt .

Chicago, IL

