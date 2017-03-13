Rays journal: Chris Archer returns from WBC, on schedule for opening day start
RHP Chris Archer made another right call regarding the World Baseball Classic, leaving Team USA on Monday to rejoin the Rays and remain on schedule to start the April 2 opener. The Rays have Archer slated to throw Thursday, an important outing as he extends to five innings/75 pitches, although since they are off it will be in a minor-league game.
