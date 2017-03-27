Rays confident changes will make club more competitive

In this Sunday, March 5, 2017, photo, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria fields a ground ball by Toronto Blue Jays' Darwin Barney during the third inning of a spring training baseball game in Dunedin, Fla. Longoria likes Tampa Bay's chances of escaping the AL East cellar and contending for a playoff berth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.