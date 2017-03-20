Rays Boxberger now very unlikely for opening day
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Brad Boxberger looks to cover first base on a drill during a spring training workout at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte on Feb. 16. Rays manager Kevin Cash confirmed this morning what has seemed increasingly obvious, that RHP Brad Boxberger is not likely to be ready for opening day. Boxberger has been bothered by a strain in his back/lat area, which has not responded as they had hoped.
