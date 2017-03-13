Q&A: It's a team effort for Neader, Rays leadership
The Tampa Bay Rays have a unique front-office situation, with president of baseball operations Matt Silverman, senior VP of baseball operations Chaim Bloom and senior VP of baseball operations/general manager Erik Neander combining to create a three-headed executive committee. The trio works in unison to run Tampa Bay, which averaged more than 91 wins per season between 2008-13 under the watch of GM Andrew Friedman before he left to take control of the Dodgers' baseball operations.
