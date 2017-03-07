Nine months after a pitch to the helm...

Nine months after a pitch to the helmet, Joe Panik's sizzling spring is a relief to Matt Moore

Lest anyone forget, it was Moore who threw the pitch June 18 in Tampa Bay that struck Panik on the helmet and ultimately sent him to the disabled list with a concussion. Six weeks later, after the Tampa Bay Rays traded Moore to the Giants, he joined his new team in Philadelphia and was surprised to learn that Panik had just returned to the lineup.

