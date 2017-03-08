Nick Franklin
I watched Nick tell a young boy, at a recent pirates game, tell him he'd give him an autograph, then walk off an ignore him. The child was sitting along the wall, no others around, Nick hadn't started warming up yet, no reason not to sign a quick ball for a kid.
