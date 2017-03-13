Nationals' lefty Enny Romero impresse...

Nationals' lefty Enny Romero impresses in WBC, earns win for Dominican Republic

17 hrs ago Read more: Federal Baseball

Dusty Baker told reporters last month that he heard hard-throwing left-hander Enny Romero was a target for the Washington Nationals during the negotiations with the Tampa Bay Rays back in February of 2014. "I heard he was a guy that we had coveted before we got [Felipe] Rivero," Baker said, referring to the trade that sent Nate Karns to the Rays in return for Rivero, , catcher Jose Lobaton and minor league outfielder Drew Vettleson .

