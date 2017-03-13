Nationals' GM Mike Rizzo on Enny Romero and his 80 fastball

Dusty Baker shared an anecdote earlier this Spring about how Washington Nationals ' reliever Enny Romero was a target for the Nats as far back as 2014. "I heard he was a guy that we had coveted before we got [Felipe] Rivero," Baker told reporters, referring to the February 2014 deal with Tampa Bay that sent right-handed starter Nate Karns to the Rays in exchange for Rivero, Jose Lobaton and minor league outfielder Drew Vettleson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.