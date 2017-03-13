Nationals' GM Mike Rizzo on Enny Rome...

Nationals' GM Mike Rizzo on Enny Romero and his 80 fastball

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Federal Baseball

Dusty Baker shared an anecdote earlier this Spring about how Washington Nationals ' reliever Enny Romero was a target for the Nats as far back as 2014. "I heard he was a guy that we had coveted before we got [Felipe] Rivero," Baker told reporters, referring to the February 2014 deal with Tampa Bay that sent right-handed starter Nate Karns to the Rays in exchange for Rivero, Jose Lobaton and minor league outfielder Drew Vettleson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC