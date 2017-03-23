MLB trade rumors: New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays interested in Springfield native Nick Ahmed
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is out for a month with a shoulder strain and New York is on the market for another shortstop. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported last week that the Diamondbacks may be willing to shop Ahmed because of the infield surplus.
