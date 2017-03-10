MLB roundup: Sandoval homers, continues strong spring for Red Sox
Pablo Sandoval hit a three-run home run off Blake Snell as a split squad of Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 7-5, in Port Charlotte Fla. Sandoval, who is trying to win the Red Sox third base job, hit his fourth home run of the spring and is batting .353.
