Mariners starter Smyly could miss 2 months with elbow strain
Seattle Mariners starter Drew Smyly will begin the season on the disabled list and could be out for up to two months because of a strained elbow. Smyly likely will miss six to eight weeks with a flex strain in his left elbow, a big blow after the Mariners' roster seemed set for the start of the regular season.
