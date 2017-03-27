Mariners starter Smyly could miss 2 m...

Mariners starter Smyly could miss 2 months with elbow strain

15 hrs ago

Seattle Mariners starter Drew Smyly will begin the season on the disabled list and could be out for up to two months because of a strained elbow. Smyly likely will miss six to eight weeks with a flex strain in his left elbow, a big blow after the Mariners' roster seemed set for the start of the regular season.

