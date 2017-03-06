Mar 6 8:29 AM Rays Chris Archer, Alex Colome, Jose Alvarado headed to Classic
RHP Chris Archer, who will start the U.S. team's opener on Friday in Miami, was headed to Fort Myers, where manager Jim Leyland will assemble his team. Three Rays are set to leave camp in Port Charlotte to join their national teams for workouts starting today in advance of the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
