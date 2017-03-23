Mar 25 8:07 AM Rays report: Snell fac...

Mar 25 8:07 AM Rays report: Snell faces Red Sox in Port Charlotte, 1:05

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

UPDATE, 8:56: Here is the Rays lineup: Rasmus DH, Kiermaier cf, Longoria 3b, Miller 2b, Dickerson LF, Weeks 1b, Beckham SS, Souza RF, Maile c, Snell p DEVELOPING: The Rays are back in Port Charlotte today to take on the Red Sox with a 1:05 first pitch. Second-year lefty Blake Snell, who has not had a good spring, is slated to be on the mound in what even pitching coach Jim Hickey said is a big start .

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,816,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC