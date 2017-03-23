Mar 23 10:26 PM Rays talking to free-agent C Derek Norris

Mar 23 10:26 PM Rays talking to free-...

Mar 23 Rays talking to free-agent C Derek Norris

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Rays are among the teams talking with free-agent C Derek Norris, that Tampa Bay Times has learned, but according to a source as of Thursday night "are on the outside looking in.' ' Norris was released last week by the Nationals - because they signed Matt Wieters whom the Rays pursued - and was paid about $700,000 in termination pay, one-sixth of his $4.2-million arbitration contract.

