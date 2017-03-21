Mar 21 7:33 AM Rays report: Cobb on mound in Bradenton, 1:05
The Rays are in Bradenton today for the second of three games this week against the Pirates, first pitch at 1:05, RHP Alex Cobb, who last worked in a minor-league game on Thursday, will be on the mound for the Rays, slated for five innings or 75 pitches.
