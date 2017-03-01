Longoria reps Rays, lifts Cobb with RBI knock
Stroman, who will pitch for Team USA in the Classic, allowed four hits in 2 2/3 innings and one run on Evan Longoria 's two-out single that scored Corey Dickerson in the third. "I felt great," said Stroman, who threw 48 pitches.
