Life after Evan Longoria for Rays? Something to talk about
It's a safe -- okay, we'll just go ahead and say it -- bet that Pete Rose has had hunches that haven't played out. But sitting in the Ted Williams Museum at the Trop a couple weeks ago, baseball's most prolific hitter, well-known gambler and hot-take TV talker, said Evan Longoria deserves better than playing out the rest of his career with the Rays.
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
