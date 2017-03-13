Kiermaier extension: Behind the thoug...

Kiermaier extension: Behind the thought process that goes into long-term deals

17 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Agreeing to a contract extension that pays you tens and tens of millions of dollars to stay with your team and keep playing the game you love would seem like a pretty automatic decision. Centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier is the latest Ray to sign on, agreeing to a six-year, $53.5 million contract, with a seventh-year option that could push the total value to $64 million, for reasons he happily will share this morning at a Charlotte Sports Park news conference.

