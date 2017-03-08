Keep up with the Jones RBIs: USA walks off
In a game that was tight from the opening pitch of the first inning to the last one in the bottom of the 10th, the U.S. defeated Colombia in its World Baseball Classic opener, 3-2, on a walk-off single by Orioles center fielder Adam Jones . U.S. starter Chris Archer and Colombia starter Jose Quintana were each masterful to open the contest.
