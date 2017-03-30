Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston Red Sox CF, belts 2 homers; how many will more muscular JBJ hit in 2017?
Jackie Bradley Jr. belted two home runs against the Tampa Bay Rays in Grapefruit League action Thursday here at JetBlue Park. He hit a two-run home run against righty Ryan Garton in the first inning, then blasted a three-run homer against Ryne Stanek in the fourth.
