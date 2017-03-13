Hughes, homers pave way over Rays

Hughes, homers pave way over Rays

7 hrs ago

The Twins' first two hits of the game were home runs, and that was all the offense needed for Minnesota to defeat the Rays, 4-2, at Charlotte Sports Park on Friday. The Twins got on the board in the top of the second when Jorge Polanco hit a solo shot for his third home run of the spring.

