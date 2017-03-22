How the Tim Beckham spring turnaround could pay off for Rays

The way last season ended, Tim Beckham could not have seemed more irrelevant to the Rays, sent down after late-season mental lapses, then sent home for September even as two infielders were summoned to fill in off their couches. The way this season is starting, Beckham could not seem more important to the Rays, slated initially for a key super-utility role and then, with Matt Duffy's stalled heel rehab, shifted to what looks to be the starting shortstop job, impressing since camp opened with his performance and attitude.

